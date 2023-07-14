Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been cleared of the grave charges leveled against him.

The accusations stemmed from an incident that allegedly took place at his mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire back in October 2020. It was claimed that Mendy had violently attacked a 24-year-old woman. Another lady accused the French footballer of attempting to r*pe her and revealed that she had undergone his unwelcome approaches two years earlier.

Following Benjamin Mendy's acquittal on sexual assault charges, Tristan Tate, the outspoken sibling of social media firebrand Andrew Tate, issued a scathing attack on the legal system.

Tate questioned the three-year time span for reaching the conviction, claiming that society will eternally label Mendy as a r*pist:

"The process is the punishment. People will call him a r*pist for the rest of his life. This isn’t justice."

Did Benjamin Mendy cry during his trial?

Benjamin Mendy was overwhelmed with tears today as he was acquitted of the r*pe allegations. The courtroom was filled with anticipation as the jury foreman pronounced the verdict of not guilty, bringing a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court to a close.

After approximately three hours and 15 minutes of deliberation, the twelve jurors, consisting of an equal number of men and women, reached their decision. This outcome follows Mendy's previous acquittal on a series of other charges, further reinforcing his claims of consensual encounters.

Based on recent reports from The Sun, A statement on behalf of the French footballer read:

"Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset. This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts. He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life."