"This kid is a serious schizo paranoia case"- Fans mock Bryce Mitchell's unconventional Christmas haul and bold call to stand against tyranny

Bryce Mitchell recently took to social media to thank his wife for the Christmas present and revealed that he was prepared to fight "tyranny" alongside his fellow patriots in a lengthy tirade.

Mitchell is among the most controversial fighters in the UFC and often makes headlines for his antics inside and outside the cage. While the 29-year-old is often lauded for his impressive skillset, he's no stranger to stirring up controversy by voicing his outlandish takes on various sensitive topics.

Expand Tweet

In his latest Instagram post, Mitchell revealed that his wife gifted him 400 rounds of 30-06 ammo for Christmas, which was precisely what he wanted. The UFC featherweight contender wrote in the caption:

"My amazing wife got me the one thing I wanted for Christmas. 400 rounds of 30-06. I'm not bragging. I'm letting all my allies know we're prepared to fight and die for our freedom! It'd be my greatest honor to die next to y'all patriots, fighting this tyranny."

He continued:

"The system is rigged. I'm prepared physically, mentally, and spiritually for 1776 to commence again!! And I know there are millions of y'all. We will have to stand together to fight this evil. Who will fight with me!? who else has NO fear!?"

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on Mitchell's caption.

One fan expressed his concern for Bryce Mitchell and wrote:

"This kid is a serious schizo-paranoia case and needs help... Bro @thugnasty_ufc, you need a therapist."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro, you're not ready for a spelling bee, let alone a "war."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @thugnasty_ufc on Instagram

Bryce Mitchell opens up about brutal KO loss against Josh Emmett at UFC 296

'Thug Nasty' recently went up against Josh Emmett in a featherweight barnburner at UFC 296. While many expected Bryce Mitchell to hold his own against Emmett, the Arkansas native was handed a devastating first-round knockout loss that left the MMA community stunned and worried about his health.

After the bout's opening minute and a half, Josh Emmett unleashed a devastating right hand that caught Mitchell square on the chin. He was knocked out cold and suffered some disturbing-to-watch convulsions in the octagon.

In the aftermath, Mitchell addressed the loss on social media and assured everyone that he was okay. He wrote in the caption:

"Can't thank y'all enough. Everyone who supports me is amazing. I still have my health!! So, I'm happy!!."