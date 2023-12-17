“This would be a knockout match” – Tawanchai believes title defense against Superbon will finish inside five rounds

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes his highly anticipated showdown with Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 46 will end with a spectacular knockout.

Tawanchai enters his latest ONE world title defense riding an incredible six-fight win streak spanning contests in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs. However, he has never faced an opponent as dangerous as former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The two Thai warriors will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night at the promotion’s final event of 2023.

During an appearance on Nickynachat, Tawanchai suggested that the full five rounds won’t be needed when the two striking sensations strap on the four-ounce gloves inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“I don’t know who would be knocked out, but this would be a knockout match,” he said. “I need to try my best, and it’s my duty [as a fighter to put on a show]. But when the game is over, we will definitely apologize to each other.”

Tawanchai vs. Superbon: An interesting clash of style

Earning wins over the likes of Saemapetch, Nicklas Larsen, Petchmorakot, and Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai has quickly proven himself to be one of ONE Championship’s most formidable adversaries.

However, Superbon boasts an equally impressive resume with wins over kickboxing legends Giorgio Petrosyan, Marat Grigorian, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong.

Superbon’s most recent victory came in the form of a second-round knockout against Turkish slugger Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Will Superbon claim his second ONE world championship in as many sports, or will Tawanchai continue to run roughshod over the ONE Championship roster? Find out this Friday, December 22.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.