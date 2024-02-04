"This makes up for your boring a*s fight" - Fans react as Renato Moicano takes "savage" shot at Ian Garry and Layla Anna-Lee

Ian Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee seem to have been caught in the crossfire during Renato Moicano's victory celebrations following UFC Vegas 85.

The Brazilian claimed a unanimous decision win against Drew Dober on Saturday night. He made sure to show his excitement during his octagon interview, sharing that his 62-year-old father had welcomed a baby earlier in the week.

Following the win, the fighter posted on Instagram an edited photo of Garry with his wife and child, where what looks like Moicano's 'old' face is superimposed on the Irishman's body. The caption reads:

"🫡 Grandpa money moi 62-years old, still on the game."

Suffice to say, the jibe took fight fans by surprise. Many swarmed his comments section, lauding the 34-year-old for the inventive dig at the surging welterweight:

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@the_wekest_ginger opined:

"This makes up for your boring a** fight"

@om.r35 said:

"F*****g legend."

Screenshot courtesy @renato_moicano_ufc on Instagram

Renato Moicano predicts UFC 300 BMF matchup

While many have dismissed Max Holloway's chances against Justin Gaethje in the UFC 300 BMF matchup, Renato Moicano believes 'Blessed' can get the job done against the former interim lightweight champion.

Speaking about the clash during the media day for UFC Vegas 85, the Brazilian opined that although Holloway's small frame might put him at risk in the 155-pound division, he is one of the few featherweights capable of making the transition:

"I would never count Max Holloway out because he has a chin. He can take a punch. We saw that against Dustin Poirier... Max Holloway is special, he is one of the few 145 [pound] fighters that can go to lightweight and like become a champion... I can see him beating Gaethje, even though I don't think he is the same size as the other lightweights."

Catch Renato Moicano's comments below (8:45):