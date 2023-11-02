“This is the next step to the fight for the belt” – Halil Amir eyeing lightweight title shot if he beats Ahmed Mujtaba

No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Halil Amir is ready to capitalize on his opportunity at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday night.

After scoring back-to-back wins against Timofey Nastyukhin and Maurice Abevi, the Turkish striking standout will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a clash with former Pakistani MMA world champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

With a win, Amir could very well establish himself as a legitimate contender for the ONE lightweight world championship. Determined to make a statement in his third outing with the promotion Amir shared some insight into his preparation for the high-stakes clash inside Bangkok’s iconic Mecca of Muay Thai.

“Everything is going well. I’m preparing in Turkey, my city of Antalya, with my team,” Amir told ONE Championship. “We are working on all aspects – wrestling, striking techniques, and grappling.

While Halil Amir will be looking to extend his win streak, his opponent, Ahmed Mujtaba, will look to get back into the win column following a 39-second submission loss to the returning ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt at ONE on Fight Night 10 in May. Before that, ‘Wolverine’ was riding a two-fight win streak with a sub-one-minute knockout against Rahul Raju and a first-round submission victory against Abraao Amorim.

Capable of getting the finish on his feet or the mat, Mujtaba is undeniably well-rounded, but that’s not much of a concern for Halil Amir, who pointed toward his submission losses inside the circle rather than his impressive wins:

“He’s had good victories, but he also had defeats” Amir added. “I don’t see anything impressive in his style.”

