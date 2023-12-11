“This one is going to be so interesting” – Jo Nattawut can’t pick a winner between ‘tough’ Rodtang and ‘fast’ Takeru

As 2023 starts coming to a close, there is already a fight on the horizon that everyone is getting excited about, including Jo Nattawut.

ONE 165 on January 28 will set the tone for the rest of 2024, as ONE Championship makes a huge return to Tokyo, Japan.

The main event features one of the most anticipated fights in the history of the promotion, as flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon welcomes Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa into the circle.

After making his return to the win column this past weekend, Jo Nattawut gave his take on the fight and why he is so split on predicting the winner.

‘Smokin’ Jo said in his post-fight interview that the clash of styles makes this fight impossible to judge until we see them go back and forth on fight night:

“This one is going to be so interesting. I don't know. Takeru is fast. Rodtang is tough. They're two different styles. I can't say who's going to win.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jo Nattawut proved the level of striking in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 17

Jo Nattawut came into his return at ONE Fight Night 17 in need of a win to get himself back on track in ONE Championship.

Despite an incredibly gutsy performance from debutant Luke Lessei, Nattawut proved that the striking roster in the promotion right now is stacked with depth.

Even if he was coming off of consecutive losses, ‘Smokin’ Jo can’t be counted out due to the level of competition that he has been facing in recent times. That showed this past weekend, as he went to war with Lessei and came out victorious in one of the best fights of 2023.

