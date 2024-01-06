“This open door led to a better way” – Joshua Pacio admits he "learned a lot" from tough year

Former ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio finally started to put things back together in 2023.

After bouncing back with an impressive three-round showing against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, ‘The Passion’ will look to reclaim the crown taken from him by Jarred Brooks when the two run back their 2022 clash on March 1. On that night, ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut in Qatar with a loaded lineup for can’t-miss matchups.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his return to the Circle, Pacio spoke about the changes he made throughout the last year and how they helped him get back to his winning ways. Pacio said:

“For me 2023, it’s like God closing one door and opening another door for me. It’s the best feeling for me. This open door led to a better way for me, a better plan of God for me. We saw how it went, I went to the United States, I learned a lot of things, I met different people, and I learned a lot from that trip.”

Joshua Pacio believes his new team will take him back to the top

After spending many of his years competing under the Team Lakay banner, Joshua Pacio made the jump to Lions Nation MMA alongside a host of Filipino MMA superstars, including Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Edward Kelly. Speaking to ONE Championship, Pacio said:

“I came back here, joined Lions Nation MMA, and started my camp there and it resulted in a win against a tough opponent in Mansur Malachiev on my return” .

Will ‘The Passion’ once again hoist 26 pounds of championship gold over his shoulders when he meets ‘The Monkey God’ in Qatar later this year? There’s only one way to find out.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.