“This organization has all the strong fighters” – Takeru proud to be among world-class talent on ONE’s elite roster

Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa signed with ONE Championship last year as a sought-after free agent. He has no doubt that he made the right decision.

He cited the promotion’s impressive roster of fighters as among his reasons for choosing to be part of the largest martial arts organization in the world.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ long competed in K-1, where he established his legend in the striking art of kickboxing. While with the Japan-based promotion, he became world champion in the super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight divisions.

But seeking to elevate his already illustrious career to new heights, Takeru signed with ONE and is now proud to be with fellow top fighters in the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the veteran Japanese fighter shared what made him decide to join the promotion, saying:

“ONE Championship is the organization where many champions and strong fighters from all over the world get together. Because this organization has all the strong fighters, I always wanted to fight there myself someday. I was genuinely happy when I got the contract.”

Takeru begins his ONE journey on January 28 at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan. He will be immediately tested as he will be going up against one of the top fighters in ONE, reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a title clash.

The showdown will serve as the headlining contest for the event, which will take place at the Ariake Arena and will mark the return to Japan by ONE Championship after nearly five years.

At ONE 165, Superlek will be making his second defense of the world title he claimed a year ago.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Takeru expects to be thoroughly challenged in title clash with Superlek

Takeru Segawa was originally set to take on ONE superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his ONE Championship debut next week but has found himself taking on Superlek Kiatmoo9 instead. However, he said it hardly changed a thing for him as both Thai superstars would make him work to get a win.

ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan, was initially slated as a kickboxing super-fight between Takeru and ‘The Iron Man’ until Rodtang pulled out because of injury. In came Superlek, who is now booked to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against the celebrated hometown bet.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ said he was initially disappointed over the withdrawal of his original opponent as he was really looking forward to facing Rodtang. But considering the caliber of the replacement in Superlek, he said it is hardly a short change since ‘The Kicking Machine’ also presents a daunting challenge.

Takeru said:

“I have been preparing for months to face Rodtang, so there were feelings of frustration when he couldn't participate. However, considering that an exceptional opponent like Superlek was arranged and it's a world title match, I felt there was no reason to decline this offer."

Meanwhile, the headlining contest is not only the title fight on offer at ONE 165.

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will also be defending his championship belt in a title rematch against Tommy Langaker of Norway in the co-main event.