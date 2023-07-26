"This is the Peacemaker origin story" - Fight announcement between two 9-year-olds at a 68lb max has fans in splits

Recently, the announcement of a fight between two 9-year-olds made its rounds on social media.

The fight was announced on Twitter, and read as follows:

"Two youngsters stepping into the ring for the first time ever. This bout will be at a 68lb max and both kids are 9 years old making their boxing debut. Mason "The Viper" Maynard is out of Ashland, KY and is coached by Charlie Hanshaw. Landon "Pitbull" Vandyke is trained by Coy Witt in Richlands, VA.

"We are so proud of the young fighters that have the courage to step in the ring and these bouts are some of the most exciting matches you'll see. Tickets are available now for the Boone County Brawl at chillboxing.com. Live stream of the event available at combatsportsnow.com. This event is sanctioned by USA Boxing."

Check out the announcement here:

These days, fight fans are used to seeing bizarre announcements, as they live in the time of celebrity fights and YouTuber boxing matches. That being said, this announcement has taken combat sports fans by storm, as the fight features two nine-year-olds, and the fight is a sanctioned one. The bout is set to take place on August 19th in Madison, Wisconsin.

Here's how the fans reacted to bizarre anouncement of sanctioned fight between the two child fighters.

User @alexmhefner gave some insight into the fighters and said:

"Masons been putting in some good work on his jab and has the power in that left hand. Gotta pick him for this one. Gonna go to the scorecards though, pitbull has a hell of a chin"

Another fan made a reference to the popular TV show, Peacemaker. They said:

"This is the Peacemaker origin story"

@B3nD0ver1000 added:

"A lot of young fellas box. If it makes you feel better, they will have head gear and oversized gloves."

@dointhethangy added:

"Boxing has been, and will always be popular in poor areas. This isn’t weird."

@ThebeKgositsile noted that this was quite common in other parts of the world. They said:

"Average Tuesday in Thailand"

@Capricoda said:

"Gotta start working your CTE early if you wanna be competitive"

@Bimbus_The_Wung said:

"Lol is it really sanctioned by USA boxing?"

