"This is most satisfying video for MMA fans " - When Khabib Nurmagomedov and George St-Pierre's faceoff had fans wanting more

Two years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre faced off in a wholesome moment between two MMA legends. Throughout the history of MMA, several hypothetical fantasy matchups have continuously intrigued fans worldwide.

One of those fights is St-Pierre vs. Nurmagomedov, which was playfully teased in late 2021.

Nurmagomedov was doing an interview at the Arnold Sports Festival UK when St-Pierre snuck up behind him and jokingly locked in a rear-naked choke.

Once ‘The Eagle’ realized who it was, he instantly sported a smile and embraced the former UFC middleweight champion.

At the time, the video quickly went viral, leading to many people re-posting the wholesome moment on Twitter. Chamatkr Sandhu also shared the footage, leading to a comment section filled with fans saying:

“Exactly how the fight would go down if both were in their prime!!”

“Two GOAT of MMA”

“This is most satisfying video for MMA fans .”

“GSP showing his son what he’d have done too him”

“@danawhite put your f money here man this can be the highest pay day in @ufc history and your biggest gain.”

“The mutual love and respect these two greats have for each other is 2nd to non.”

Unfortunately, the super-fight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre is highly unlikely, as both fighters have retired from MMA.

Firstly, Georges St-Pierre returned to action in November 2017 after a four-year layoff. The former UFC welterweight champion challenged himself by moving up to middleweight and taking out Michael Bisping for the 185-pound belt. ‘Rush’ secured a third-round submission and retired again.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov last fought in October 2020, when he defended his UFC lightweight title with a second-round submission against Justin Gaethje.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, ‘The Eagle’ officially retired with a professional MMA record of 29-0.

Are Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov competing in a grappling match later this year?

Georges St-Pierre has maintained his healthy lifestyle, putting him in unbelievable shape for a retired athlete. As a result, St-Pierre decided to compete in combat sports again by signing on for a submission grappling match in December of this year.

Once the announcement was made during International Fight Week, fans quickly fantasized about potential opponents. One fight consistently mentioned was Khabib Nurmagomedov, which would satisfy fans' interest in the dream matchup.

Unfortunately, ‘The Eagle’ was rumored to want several million dollars for the match, making him an unlikely choice. With that said, anything is possible in the combat sports world.

