"This sh*t is happening way to much" - Fans fear fight cancelation as Aljamain Sterling reacts to Sean O'Malley's cryptic warning

The Bantamweight showdown between Sean O'Malley and Aljamin Sterling is all set to take place at UFC 292 on August 19 at the TD Garden Arena in Boston.

This highly anticipated title bout is expected to be one of the toughest challenges of O'Malley's career as he faces off against Sterling, who holds the distinction of being the first and only bantamweight champion to successfully defend his 135-pound title three times.

However, recent tweets from O'Malley have raised concerns among fans. In a cryptic post, he took a jab at MMA managers, calling them "soooo bad." This led to speculation and worries that the highly anticipated title fight might be in jeopardy. Adding fuel to the fire, Aljamin Sterling responded with a suggestive emoji and a popcorn emoji, leaving fans on edge.

While there is no official news of any cancellation or rising tension between the fighters, fans have expressed their concerns.

One fan expressed frustration at the frequent occurrence of last-minute fight cancellations, stating:

"I will be fuming if someone pulls out of this fight. This sh*t is happening way too much where last-minute bouts need to be made."

Another fan speculated that O'Malley's tweet might be related to his opinions on management in the fight industry and hoped that it wouldn't impact the fight.

"O’Malley is his own manager and he’s often voiced his opinion on the issues with most management companies in the fight industry.Maybe he’s starting his own management team, who knows. But dont think his tweet should be too much of a concern. Hopefully not at least. Pumped for this fight."

Sean O'Malley vs Aljamin Sterling: UFC 292 title bout raises tension

As of now, the fight remains scheduled, and fans are eagerly awaiting this bantamweight title clash between O'Malley and Sterling at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley shares his gameplan for upcoming title fight at UFC 292

In a bold statement ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, Sean O'Malley has vowed to 'snipe' his opponent. Known for his flashy striking skills and unorthodox style, O'Malley exudes confidence in his abilities and shared his prediction for the bout.

During a recent interview, the 29-year-old fighter expressed his belief in having the necessary skills to secure victory. When asked for a prediction, O'Malley responded:

"I like the in-camp, like, deep into camp, you know, deep in a sparring round... I'm gonna snipe this dude. [Aljamain Sterling]"

O'Malley acknowledged Sterling's unique fighting style, describing it as 'funky' with off-balance movements. However, he assured fans that he would be prepared to counter and capitalize on Sterling's tendencies.

'Sugar' firmly believes that he possesses the tools and abilities to 'snipe' his opponent, implying that he will strategically and accurately target Sterling's weaknesses during the fight.

