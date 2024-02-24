“This is why she’s 1-5 in her last 6 fights” - Paige VanZant’s OF promotion backfires as fans roast the ex-UFC star for “vulgar display”

Fans weren't enthusiastic about Paige VanZant showcasing her “new favorite workout.”

VanZant was once one of the biggest female superstars on the UFC roster. Following a first-round submission loss against Amanda Ribas, ‘12 Gauge’ parted ways with the promotion after establishing a 5-4 record inside the octagon.

The next chapter of VanZant’s life featured two bare-knuckle boxing matches, losing both by unanimous decision. Although her fighting career wasn’t going as planned, ‘12 Gauge’ began making OnlyF*ns content and found tremendous success.

Earlier today, Paige VanZant posted a video on Instagram of her practicing pole dancing and added the following caption:

“New favorite workout!!!! @polefelonyfitness.@watchoftv “In Real Life”…. COMMING SOON 🤭”

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and shared their negative reactions:

“This is why she’s 1-5 in her last 6 fights😂”

“This ain’t it bro”

“Gross, you should think about going back to being a badass female role model like you used to be. Miss that Paige”

"Is it really? Is it really your favorite workout?"

"This looks like you guys are farting and blowing cash everywhere, I'm not gonna lie 💨💵"

"Shame"

"Absolutely vulgar display"

Instagram comments

When is Paige VanZant fighting next?

Paige VanZant last fought in July 2021, losing a unanimous decision against Rachel Ostovich under the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship banner. VanZant was scheduled to fight Charisa Sigala in bare-knuckle twice in 2022, but both fighters fell through.

Earlier this month, VanZant announced she signed a contract for a traditional boxing match in May or June. She had this to say during an episode of her podcast called AKickAssLoveStory:

“I got called by my manager day before yesterday, and I got offered a fight. A boxing match, and I took it. I don’t know if I can give all the details, I haven’t signed a contract yet. I accepted the fight. It was initially, the date they offered me was March 23, which was perfect. Hell yeah, I’ll get one more fight in before I turn 30, because I turn 30 [on] March 26. So I told my manager f*ck yeah, I’ll take it. I’ll get back into boxing.”

VanZant continued:

“I was just really excited. The opportunity was really cool. So it was perfect, eight-week camp, I don’t that long to stress or overthink, or anything like that, so that’s perfect. It turns out it’s not going to be March 23. After I accepted it, they’re like, you know what, we’re going to move it to [May or June]. I heard both dates, so once I have the full information, we’ll be able to release it on the podcast. Accepted a boxing match, that will be my next fight. It’s really, really exciting.”

It’s unclear who and where Paige VanZant will be fighting next. Regardless of the circumstances, it’ll be intriguing to see if ‘12 Gauge’ can secure her first combat sports win since Jan. 2019.