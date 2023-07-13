“This is a statement performance” - Fans in awe of Christian Lee’s relentless attack against Dagi Arslanaliev

Fans praised Christian Lee after ONE Championship shared throwback highlights from the Lightweight World Grand Prix final.

In October 2019, Lee was featured on the ONE: Century Part 1 main card, with a massive opportunity to grow his fanbase. ‘The Warrior’ was matched up against Dagi Arslanaliev, and both fighters were determined to win the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix.

After three action-packed rounds, Lee emerged victorious by unanimous decision. ONE recently posted highlights of the thrilling bout on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Throwin’ it 🔙 to when Christian Lee pushed Dagi Arslanaliev over three hard rounds to win the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix! 🏆 @christianleemma”

The comment section was filled with praise for Lee, including some saying:

“Christian True Warrior 🔥Double Champ 🏆 808's own🙏🏾🔥🤙🏾”

“This is a statement performance by “The Warrior” C.Lee!! 🔥🔥🔥That being said Christian needs to come back to defend his titles in both divisions! Make Interim titles if the wait is long..”

“@christianleemma is a beast 💪🏆🏆. All the haters gonna hate but real fans appreciate his abilities, heart and determination 💓”

“What a match 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

Christian Lee last fought in November 2022, defeating Kiamrian Abbasov for the ONE welterweight MMA world title. Since then, ‘The Warrior has been inactive while he recovers from the tragic passing of his younger sister, Victoria Lee.

As a result, the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA division will crown interim world champions. ‘The Warrior’ plans to return and reclaim his thrones once he’s mentally ready, which likely won’t be until 2024.

