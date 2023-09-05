"This is terrible" - Fans left unimpressed with 'generic' UFC 5 cover featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko

As part of the promotions leading up to EA Sports' UFC 5 reveal set for September 7th, 2023, the game publishers have released images featuring in-game models of the athletes chosen to be on the cover of the game.

UFC 5, as things stand, will be released in two editions - a 'Standard Edition' and a 'Deluxe Edition.' EA Sports took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko will be on the cover of the standard edition, and Israel Adesanya will grace the cover of the deluxe edition.

They did so in a pair of tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tweets showcased in-game models of the three stars alongside the game's title. While it was somewhat unclear initially, it has since been clarified that these images are not the official cover and, instead, are simply to announce the full reveal, which is scheduled for Thursday, September 7th.

Given the magnitude of the announcement, a number of fans took to Twitter to react.

One user, @ShooterMcKevin1, said:

"Use real photos. This is terrible"

Expand Tweet

User @Notori6us clarified that it wasn't the real cover, adding:

"It’s not the cover, just them announcing the cover athletes"

Expand Tweet

A number of users, however, mistook the images as being the official cover, and weren't impressed. @Facelessart305 commented:

"This looks like a mobile game cover lmfaoooo."

Expand Tweet

@StevenStrangles appeared to agree and added:

"Looks like it should be available in the App Store"

Expand Tweet

@MMAFinesse also added:

"W people but what is that cover lol"

Expand Tweet

Fighters react to the UFC 5 Official Trailer

In another tweet that was posted to the official UFC 5 account, a video that featured UFC stars like Daniel Cormier and Belal Muhammad reacting to the trailer for UFC 5 was shared with fans.

Cormier can be seen reacting with joy at a surprise addition to the game. The addition itself was censored in the video, so fans will have to wait for the official reveal to see what had Cormier so excited.

Alongside Daniel Cormier and Belal Muhammad in the video are some of the best fighters, past and present, to have competed in the UFC. This includes the likes of Michael Chandler, Jose Aldo, Marlon Vera, and Andre Arlovski.

Check out the clip of fighters reacting to the trailer here:

Expand Tweet