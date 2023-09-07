“This title is mine” - Danielle Kelly uses her life’s incredible hardship as fuel for world title match against Jessa Khan

Top atomweight BJJ contender Danielle Kelly won’t settle for second place.

The Philadelphia native has accomplished more goals than what she could have anticipated since joining ONE Championship in 2022, and she’s not about to quit when the going gets tough.

After many months of delay, Kelly will finally fight for her very first world championship title in submission grappling on September 29. She will face former rival and reigning IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan in an all female-led main card at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

While the world anticipates her return, Kelly is in the midst of a tough training camp for Khan. With so much at stake, the 27-year-old standout is solely focused on achieving her dreams and making her parents proud.

This week on Instagram, she wrote a heartfelt message to herself in third person to express how much winning the world title means to her.

Read her post below:

“You didn’t have it easy growing up. young you would be so proud today and your parents. you had to do a lot by yourself because you didn’t have the support from your moms/dads side when they were gone, even from old coaches.

"My mom and brother were the only ones at my highschool graduation, dad got to see me go through freshman year of highschool. you really had to learn that it’s lonely to get to the top at a young age, just didn’t understand. I’m proud of you, today. 🫶🏼 this title is mine.”

Danielle Kelly has come a long way since starting her BJJ journey at a nearby gym in Philadelphia. She picked up the sport at the insistence of her dad after being constantly bullied by bigger girls in school.

Perhaps not knowing this at the time, but taking her to jiu-jitsu classes was one of the greatest gifts her father ever gave her before tragically passing from an illness. With both father and mother gone, grief became the number one motivation to continue competing.

Now, Danielle Kelly is one of the most prominent and well-known names in the jiu-jitsu world. So nothing will stop her from achieving her dreams and more.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be aired live from Singapore on September 29 via Amazon Prime in Canada and the U.S.