“This whole fight was action” - Lito Adiwang, Danial Williams reap the fans’ praises after thunderous showing in Bangkok

ONE Championship fans showered Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams with praise following their epic back-and-forth war at ONE Fight Night 19.

Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ONE Championship’s latest offering on Amazon Prime Video did not disappoint. In the main event of the evening, Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in an absolute barnburner with Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo.

But even before we got to the evening’s insane headliner, fans were treated to a brutal brawl between strawweight standouts Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams.

“Lito Adiwang DROPS Danial Williams in a flash! ⚡️”

Fans online showed their appreciation for the efforts of both fighters, writing:

“This whole fight was action!”

“The beast on the lights against 🔥 let’s go champ @litoadiwang”

“Lito always explosive 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽”

“Adawang and Mini T both looked damn impressive!🔥🔥”

“Great fight! Mini T nearly had him at the end!”

“He’s improved a lot, scored knockdowns in the first rounds in all his last 3 fights”

Lito Adiwang has two opponents in mind for his return to the Circle

After three rounds, Lito Adiwang was declared the victor, earning him his third-straight victory under the ONE banner. As for what comes next, ‘Thunder Kid’ has a couple of names already in mind for his return to the Circle.

“I've been asking for [Gustavo] Balart,” Adiwang told Sportskeeda MMA. “If yeah, they give me an opportunity to fight, I’d like to test my skills against Balart. But If I’m not, I’m really looking forward to jump and face the champion.”

Jarred Brooks — the current ONE strawweight MMA world champion — is scheduled to defend his world title against the same man he took it from more than a year ago, Joshua Pacio, at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena. Perhaps if ‘The Monkey God’ retains his title, he’ll find himself paired up with the streaking strawweight sensation.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

ONE 166, meanwhile, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.