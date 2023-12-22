“This will be an all-out war” – Nong-O eyes potential super fight against fellow legend Seksan

Ahead of his bout with Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 this Friday, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama spoke about a potential dream fight between him and fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Muay Thai icon described what a bout between him and Seksan would look like:

"We used to fight on the same card but never faced each other in the ring. If I have a chance to fight with him in ONE, this fight will be an all out war."

Nong-O and Seksan have had parallel paths towards legendary status in the sport. Through the years, both icons won staggering achievements in their respective careers, holding multiple world titles in numerous global promotions. Get this, however: both legends have more than 600 bouts between them. That's insane.

It's quite surprising to realize that these two warriors have never crossed paths at any point in time. However, if and when it happens in ONE Championship, we can guarantee that the whole Muay Thai world will be watching.

Nong-O's upcoming opponent, Nico Carrillo, believes it's time for the legend to "pass the torch"

For Nong-O's ONE Friday Fights 46 opponent, Nico Carrillo, the legend has bigger problems than a future bout with Seksan. To him, his age and ardent hunger for gold give him a significant advantage over the former world champion. in their duel at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

'King of the North' told ONE:

“Another factor will be that I’m younger, I’m hungrier. Nong-O has already had it all. He’s already had the belts, the riches, the fame. I believe it’s just time for him to pass the torch to a younger, hungrier person more deserving of the title shot.”

If and when Carrillo defeats the former world champion, perhaps he'll be the one to face Seksan, who is on a 13-fight unbeaten streak with seven straight victories in ONE Championship (all in 2023). Interestingly, Seksan's last loss was to Carrillo. The two met last year in Siam Warriors, where the Scottish striker won via a 5-round unanimous decision.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.