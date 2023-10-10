"Those punches identify as Unicorns" - Fans react as Francis Ngannou laughs off bodybuilder David Laid's attempt at punching him

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is known for his monstrous physique.

Ngannou sports a ripped build despite his massive size and he put his core to the test against social media influencer and bodybuilder David Laid. Laid donned boxing gloves and punched Ngannou on his abdomen with his right fist.

'The Predator', however, was unfazed and the punches had next to no impact on him as he laughed it off.

Fans on Instagram shared Francis Ngannou's humor as they made fun of Laid's punches.

"Those punches identify as Unicorns."

"This dude needs to learn how to throw a shot. Sad"

"Damn that's pretty embarrassing.. Bro can't throw a punch to save his life"

"Im more surprised at how bad bro is at throwing a punch lol"

Others joked about a potential scenario where the roles were reversed.

"All fun n games till Francis say “Now my turn”💀"

"Now your turn Francis 😂👊🏼"

"Bro punches like he's in a dream"

"I’ve seen kids punch better than this 😑"

Others opined on David Laid's weightlifting and bodybuilding and dismissed him for not being a good striker.

"If you punch like this you gotta take “athlete” out of your bio. Lifting weights doesn’t make you an athlete. 🥴"

Check out fan comments in the screenshots below:

Fans comment on Laid punching Ngannou's abdomen. [via Instagram]

Mike Tyson trains with Francis Ngannou, argues his case to fight Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou will take on heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury in a boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou has been training with boxing legend Mike Tyson in preparation and has received high praise from the former heavyweight boxing champion. Tyson also argued on Ngannou's behalf about his ability to take on Fury with reference to Conor McGregor's boxing crossover. He said:

“This is what you have to look [at] when you think about him fighting Tyson Fury — Conor McGregor went 11 rounds or 10 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, the greatest fighter of his generation, if not all-time. If that can happen, why can’t he give Tyson a capable fight? Floyd Mayweather is the greatest fighter in the world as far as technique and style. So why doesn’t he have a chance if McGregor did well and did a great account of himself? Everybody respects him for his effort. Nobody said, ‘He’s a b****.’ No one is saying that.”

Check out Tyson's full comments on YouTube below [48:35]: