“Those are scary” - Prajanchai reveals what he must watch out for against dynamic challenger Ellis Badr Barboza

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand knows he's up against a live challenger when he faces the United Kingdom's Ellis Badr Barboza this weekend in the ONE Championship ring.

Prajanchai is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world today, but even he knows not to take his opponents lightly. Against Barboza, the PK Saenchaimuaythaigym representative understands the dangers he faces.

In fact, the 30-year-old veteran has done his due diligence and studied the Englishman extensively ahead of their match. He told ONE Championship:

"Barboza’s strength is his punches. [His] punches to the body. Those are scary."

The world's largest martial arts organization returns with another blockbuster card this weekend, and Prajanchai can't wait to put on a show.

He will have to be on his a-game, however, as he takes on an opponent who will undoubtedly push him to the pace from the sound of the opening bell.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai to battle tough Ellis Badr Barboza in ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video main event

Strawweight striking champ-champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai will put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Ellis Badr Barboza of the United Kingdom.

The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Prajanchai PK Saenchai's next bout.

