"Thought you couldn’t do cocaine in Saudi" - Fans react hilariously to Conor McGregor's explosive Manny Pacquiao callout 

During the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Saudi Arabia, Conor McGregor delivered a fiery callout to pugilistic legend Manny Pacquiao amid an ongoing legal dispute between the pair.

At the event co-headlined by Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder fights, the UFC star was being interviewed by Derek Chisora when he dared Pacquiao to come up in weight for a boxing superfight in Saudi Arabia.

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

Suffice to say, fight fans are not thrilled with the Irishman's callout and believe Pacquiao would be a tall order for the mixed martial artist.

Check out a few fan reactions on social media below:

When Manny Pacquiao spoke about facing Conor McGregor in boxing

While Conor McGregor is itching to box Manny Pacquaio, the Filipino icon is not too convinced of the MMA fighter's chances against him.

During a media interaction in 2016, the former eight-division world champion stated that he was more than willing to take on 'The Notorious' in boxing:

"Of course, as long as it's in the rules of boxing [I'll fight McGregor]. I cannot fight with him in MMA because he knows how to fight in MMA, but in boxing [I can beat him]. It's like, how can you fight the shark in the ocean?"

Catch Manny Pacquiao's comments on Conor McGregor below (0:39):