“Thought Khan won that fight” - Demetrious Johnson believes Jessa Khan deserved world title over Danielle Kelly

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson’s latest tweet has sparked massive debate amongst the BJJ community after he said Jessa Khan deserved the world title over Danielle Kelly.

On Friday, Brazilian jiu-jitsu rivals Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan faced each other for the second time in their careers to fight for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14.

Both women put everything on the line to get the nod as they tried to push for a finish. Ultimately, Kelly got the nod after nearly securing the first catch of the match with a toehold attempt.

Thousands of cheers resounded inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium as they celebrated Kelly’s triumph. However, not everyone was quick to accept the result.

That Friday night, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson wrote the following statement on his social media platform, X:

“Yeah i had it the other way thought Khan won that fight.”

Demetrious Johnson's remarks

After scoring the bout an overwhelming 8-2 for Khan, Demetrious Johnson, who recently won gold at the IBJJF Masters this year, defended his claims by breaking down the scores through an IBJJF lens.

In the thread, he explained to a fan:

“what you jump on my foot thats a catch??? yeah ill pass i think point system is better i can just keep (catching) etc etc. if i pull guard and sweep you that is two. if i get your back and put hooks in i get 4. I like ibjjf rules more cause theres a system in place.”

Johnson scores Danielle Kelly vs Jessa Khan

In ONE Championship, the point system looks a lot more different than the point system Johnson is speaking of. One of the reasons why this is so, is to be more entertaining, prevent stalling and engage the audience more.

According to the rules, the athlete with the most number of catches or legitimate submission attempts will often win the match if the decision goes to the judges. Moreover, if guard is pulled but there’s no intent to engage or there’s no threat of a submission, it’s often dismissed or scored lower.

From ONE Championship’s vantage point, Danielle Kelly succeeded in showing more aggression with the intent to submit her opponent - the standard criteria to score big under the promotion, and was subsequently awarded the decision win.

