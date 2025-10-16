"Thought he was smarter than this" - Fans upset with Dustin Poirier after retired star gets diamond-studded tooth

The changes to Dustin Poirier's teeth sparked a frenzy among the netizens, as the majority of them weren't a fan of it.Championship Rounds recently took to X and shared a picture of Poirier with a diamond-studded tooth. Notably, the former interim lightweight champion's decision refers to his moniker, 'The Diamond'.Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''Thought he was smarter than this..''Another stated:''Idk why not just whiten and naturally fix your teeth instead of doing this. It looks fake and ridiculous''Other fans wrote:''Just remember…. It might look ugly but this is a man that can kick your a*s lmao''''HE GOT VENEERS!?!?!?! Why his sh*t looked good and fine. These look terrible, too white.''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Poirier is one of the most admired fighters in the MMA community, with a professional record of 30 wins and 10 losses. He competed 32 times in the UFC, including three unsuccessful bids for the undisputed lightweight gold. However, he won the interim belt by defeating Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 236 in 2019. In his final attempt at the 155-pound crown, he displayed a strong performance against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 last year but suffered a fifth-round submission loss.Poirier made his return in a trilogy bout against Holloway for his BMF belt in the main event of UFC 318 in front of his home crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 36-year-old lost via unanimous decision and announced his MMA retirement in his post-fight octagon interview. Poirier is now aiming to face former rival Nate Diaz in a boxing contest.When Dustin Poirier thanked MMA world for its overwhelming supportDuring the UFC 318 post-fight presser, Dustin Poirier offered his thoughts on his retirement and thanked everyone for their support:''I thought I competed with the best guy in the world, and I thought it was close. I felt good in there...I can say I'm still at the top of my game, and I'm going out because I want to. I wanted it to be a war and a drag-them-out fight. I did make people feel certain ways, and inspired, and I didn't think about that. The love and the outreach has been incredible, and I really feel it. I'm just thankful that people got inspired and followed my journey. You can do anything you put your mind to, and that's what I want my story to be.&quot; [2:53 of the interview]