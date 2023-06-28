"Thought he was Sober" - Fans react as Michael Chandler parties with comedian Bert Kreischer

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler was recently spotted partying with American comedian and actor Bert Kreischer.

The two are seen enjoying themselves as Chandler pours a beverage into Kreischer's already full shoe-shaped beer glass.

One fan reacted to the clips that surfaced online and questioned Chandler's sobriety.

"I thought he was Sober hahahahha"

Another fan pointed out that it is the only way to beat Conor McGregor, whom Chandler is expected to fight after the conclusion of the latest season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF).

"The only way to beat conor is to be conor... an alcoholic"

Fans also pointed out the presence of comedian Shane Gillis in the video and remarked on the choice of beverage by the partying group.

"And Shane lmao"

"I figured chandler and Shane would be based"

"Budlight is the way to goo!"

"Budlight is crazy"

A fan also remarked that Chandler fits right in with the group of comedians.

"Bunch of Fruitcakes. Chandler fits right in"

Michael Chandler is confident that Conor McGregor will fight him in the next six months

Michael Chandler was slated to face the returning Conor McGregor following TUF 31, where the two fighters coached opposing teams.

However, there has been no official date announced yet for the fight and with McGregor's persistent problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency, there are many doubts over the fight going ahead.

Regardless, Chandler remains confident that his next opponent will be 'The Notorious'. He recently spoke to Daniel Cormier on the former two-division champion's YouTube channel and stated that McGregor will not "stain his legacy" by not fighting him.

"I think Conor [McGregor] is coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy by leading us all down this road of 'I'm doing The Ultimate Fighter, I'm fighting Michael Chandler. Oh, by the way, never mind. I'm not coming back. Make sure you buy my Irish whiskey' and all that kind of stuff... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months. It's gonna be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

