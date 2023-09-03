Three-sport athlete Danial Williams says Muay Thai is still “the most manageable to train”

While he may be one of the most versatile fighters in all of ONE Championship, Danial Williams prefers to train in the art of eight limbs above all.

On October 6, ‘Mini T’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but it won’t be for a Muay Thai battle. This time, Williams will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a clash with reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bell. The pair will feature as part of a stacked lineup at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

Weeks ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt in Thailand’s most iconic venue, Danial Williams revealed that Muay Thai is the martial art he prefers to train in, given his lengthy history with the sport:

“The routines and Muay Thai, it's all ingrained in me so it's definitely the most manageable to train,” Williams told ONE Championship.

Danial Williams goes into his clash with Di Bella determined to take the first big leap toward his goal of becoming a three-sport ONE world champion. If ‘Mini T’ can claim a victory at ONE Fight Night 15, he’ll leave with his first 26-pound of gold whilst handing Di Bella his first career loss.

Williams’ opponent, Jonathan Di Bella took the promotion by storm during his 2022 debut, besting ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing crown and moving himself to 11-0. Will he make it 12 straight against Danial Williams, or will ‘Mini T’ leave the Mecca of Muay Thai as a world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.