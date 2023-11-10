Three-sport champ Stamp sees strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan as “the only challenge” for her

Three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex said she is not yet done with conquering more world titles and is now targeting the women’s strawweight mixed martial arts belt currently held by Xiong Jing Nan.

The 25-year-old Thai superstar made history back in September at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, where she won her third world title in a different sport. She defeated South Korean Ham Seo Hee by technical knockout in the third round to win the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

It was in addition to the promotion’s atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai straps she once simultaneously held before losing them in consecutive fashion in 2020.

Asked recently by onefc.com on what is next for her, Stamp said she wants to continue challenging herself, and she sees just that in Xiong Jing Nan and her strawweight MMA belt.

Stamp said:

“Xiong Jing Nan, I feel like she is the only challenge I want to try right now.”

In securing her third world title, Stamp was unrelenting in throwing telling blows throughout the course of the match against Ham Seo Hee. She set up the impressive finish after landing a solid right to the midsection of Ham Seo Hee midway into the third round.

Seeing an opening to call it a night, she continued to target the body of ‘Hamzzang’ after with a barrage of knee strikes and punches that dropped her to the mat. Seconds later. the referee moved in to stop the contest at the 1:04 mark of the frame.

Apart from making history, the impressive TKO victory also earned Stamp a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Meanwhile, the opponent she wants to take on next, Xiong Jing Nan, has been on a five-fight winning streak with the latest win also coming at ONE Fight Night 14 in her catchweight (129 lbs) special rules striking clash against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak. She won by TKO in the third round.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada