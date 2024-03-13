Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is living the dream.

The Thai megastar is the first athlete in the world’s largest martial arts organization to win belts in three sports.

After conquering the promotion’s vaunted atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks, Stamp took a leap of faith and focused on mixed martial arts.

The Pattaya native’s perseverance paid off, as she finally took home that elusive MMA gold with a sensational knockout of Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

Truth be told, this massive accomplishment couldn’t have happened to a better person.

Stamp, who remains down to earth despite the heights she reached, admits everything still feels unreal sometimes.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate told the South China Morning Post:

“I’m very proud of myself. I never expected that I would be reaching this point [in MMA].”

Watch the full interview:

While Stamp reaps the fruits of her hard work, she knows a true champion must first defend her crown.

On June 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, the Thai star will make her first circle appearance of 2023 against a familiar contender who wants to cut her reign short.

Stamp’s former teammate, the second-ranked Denice Zamboanga, has earned her shot at glory and will look to steal the champ’s 26 pounds of gold.

Stamp Fairtex says it’s strictly business against good friend Denice Zamboanga

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga have remained close after the Filipina left Fairtex Training Center and settled roots back in the Philippines.

Despite her affinity for ‘The Menace’, it won’t stop Stamp from unleashing the full wrath of her strikes to keep the belt around her waist.

The Thai striker told ONE:

“I can punch at my friend’s face if I have to because we are professional athletes. But no matter what happens in the ring, we will still be friends after that.”