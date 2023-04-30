Reinier de Ridder is one of the best MMA grapplers in the world, and he proved he can hang with a legend of the sport last year.

'The Dutch Knight' stepped into the world of submission grappling last year to take on multiple-time BJJ world champion Andre Galvao at ONE X. The two grappling powerhouses battled it out through 12 minutes of intense action, but no one could ultimately complete the finish. At the time, the rules dictated that a match that sees no finish will be ruled as a draw.

ONE Championship posted the match in its full glory for fans to enjoy:

Reinier de Ridder would go on to defend his middleweight crown against ONE welterweight world champion Kiamrian Abbasov before falling to interim heavyweight king Anatoly Malykhin in his last taste of action last year.

He aims to get back in the win column, even if it is in a different sport when he takes on Tye Ruotolo in a submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 10. Ruotolo, who trains under the tutelage of Galvao, will certainly aim to get a finish that his mentor can be proud of.

Tye Ruotolo called out Reinier de Ridder in December - a move that the ONE middleweight world champion expected and welcomed with open arms.

The pair will have their scrap in front of a sold-out arena in 1stBank Center in Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. All the action from the card will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all North American fans with an active Amazon subscription.

