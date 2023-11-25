Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson reveals Anatoly Malykhin has started training camp for possible world title defense

It has been six months since Anatoly Malykhin unified the ONE heavyweight world title by beating Arjan Bhullar on June 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 22 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in their championship showdown.

Malykhin scored a third-round TKO finish against Bhullar to become a two-division world champion and extend his immaculate run in the promotion to five wins and five finishes. But he still continues to work on improving his skills.

In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Muay Thai coach John Hutchinson announced that he is back in Phuket, Thailand, where he is starting a new camp with his prized students Anatoly Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, and Tim Tszyu, the undefeated WBO World Super Welterweight champion, for their potential next fights.

The world-renowned boxing coach wrote the caption of his Instagram post with:

“Goal is clear 🎯 Arm fighters with belts 🏆 #historytime”

Moments later, he added an Instagram story where he mentioned ‘Sladkiy’ and their plan to collect more championships under the world’s largest martial arts organization by saying:

“@anmalykhin see you morning champ . Let’s show the world why we collecting every belt out there any conditions we winning them belts 🏆🏆🏆🏆🔥🥇”

Coach John Hutchinson continues to sharpen Anatoly Malykhin’s elite boxing for new challengers

ONE Championship has significantly beefed up its heavyweight roster in the past three years by signing more world-class athletes and contenders to make the division more active and create exciting matchups for fans.

Names like Marcus Almeida, Ben Tynan, Kang Ji Won, Oumar Kane, and Amir Aliakbari are fighting their way to earn a world title shot against the reigning Russian champion. But Malykhin is more than ready to welcome every single challenge from them.

Additionally, he can also be an active light heavyweight champion and possibly face top contenders.