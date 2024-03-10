"Time to avenge Bobby Green" - Fans react as UFC 300 reportedly gets Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano as final mid-card fight"

Fans have expressed their thoughts following reports of UFC 300 featuring a final mid-card match between Jalin Turner and Renato Moicano.

The most anticipated pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 300, is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 13. The card is stacked with title fights and will feature several elite prospects, former champions, and veterans.

According to sources, Turner is scheduled to square off against Moicano at the historic UFC 300 event.

''Turner KO @MAZDHARMMA @Goat0Active @MECU999_BACKUP2 gonna be the third person he beat more impressively than Fiziev''

''@moicanoufc time to avenge Bobby Green''

''@moicanoufc time to avenge Bobby Green''

''over for Moicano, barely survived dober''

Turner rose to No. 9 in the UFC lightweight rankings with a first-round knockout over Green in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan. Despite not having a full training camp, he was able to replace Dan Hooker on short notice and performed admirably.

Meanwhile, Moicano faced No. 15-ranked Drew Dober in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85 last year at the promotion's Las Vegas base, where he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory after three rounds of back-and-forth action. The Brazilian 155-pounder is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC lightweight division.

In the UFC 300 main event, current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against Jamahal Hill. Two more title fights are scheduled for the main card, as Justin Gaethje defends the BMF title against Max Holloway, and Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan.