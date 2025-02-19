“Time to make Morocco proud” - Ilias Ennahachi ready for ONE 171 barnburner against fellow former champ Petchtanong

Ilias Ennahachi has left no doubt about his intentions — he plans to raise the Moroccan flag high when he steps into battle tomorrow.

The 28-year-old striker is set to return to action as part of the stacked lineup of ONE 171: Qatar, taking place at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Standing in his way is a formidable challenge in fellow former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Ahead of their clash, the S&B Gym representative took to Instagram to reaffirm his mission of bringing pride and glory to his homeland.

He wrote:

"Time to make Morocco proud again.”

This high-stakes showdown carries major implications for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title picture.

With reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty set to defend his gold against Wei Rui in the co-main event, a victory for either Ennahachi or Petchtanong could position them as the next in line for a shot at the throne.

Ennahachi first made waves in August 2019, shocking the world with a stunning third-round knockout of Petchdam Petchyindee to claim the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

He successfully defended the belt twice — becoming the only man to defeat Superlek Kiatmoo9 under the promotion’s banner — before relinquishing it on the scale after failing to make the flyweight limit while hydrated.

Ennahachi then decided to move up in weight, giving his career a new lease on life. Since then, he has racked up two straight wins, including a victory over former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto to occupy the No. 2 seat in the rankings.

Ilias Ennahachi faces acid test at ONE 171

However, Ilias Ennahachi isn’t up against an ordinary adversary in Qatar.

Petchtanong Petchfergus is among the most revered strikers in the world, with his most memorable victory being his split decision win over Hiroki Akimoto for the bantamweight kickboxing crown in November 2022.

However, the Thai veteran’s reign was short-lived as he was later stripped of the title due to a drug testing violation.

Making a comeback in June 2024, Petchtanong showed he hadn’t lost a step, authoring a highlight-reel knockout of Alaverdi Ramazanov to reestablish himself as a legitimate threat to the division’s elite.

