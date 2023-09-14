"Time to shut the critics up" - Fans hail Conor McGregor as Irish star reacts to old garden sparring footage

Conor McGregor took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to an old video of him sparring in an octagon he had installed in his garden.

User @FonzoMMA shared the clip, alongside the caption:

"Is this the clip from the build up to UFC 257?"

'The Notorious' took note of the post, and replied:

"This is out my back garden in a marquee. I built an exact ufc octagon with my own brands representing the canvas. Awesome stuff!"

He further went on to add:

"S**t Hot Mac Daddy"

Check out Conor McGregor's reaction here:

McGregor certainly looks impressive in the clip, as he marches his sparring partner down and lands some strikes of significance. Fans also joined in to react.

User @gordondarcy said:

"Time to shut the critics up! Do it McGregor!"

@FonzoMMA, the user who initially shared the clip, expressed his support for McGregor, saying:

"Gotta get back to this champ. I know for a fact you look back at the adjustments you made for the trilogy and realize it wasn’t the move. Let’s get it going bro cmon!"

@ColinCrandall33 added:

"Sweet, mystic mac strikes again!"

User @3gslow was also complimentary of McGregor, tweeting:

"The smoothest man on the mat fr"

@veryrareDG commended Conor McGregor for his promotional acumen, saying:

"Marketing genius. There’s no one else like the Legend himself!"

@SmeshbroMMA added:

"Conor you still have what it takes to be a top guy again. We need that."

Fans were generally supportive of the Irish superstar, with many urging him to get back to action inside the UFC octagon.

Conor McGregor suggests that he is the 'obvious' G.O.A.T at featherweight

User @realruebenking shared a collage of Volkanovski, Holloway, Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor, alongside the caption:

"Which one is the Featherweight goat?"

The tweet caught the attention of 'The Notorious,' and he took to his X to reply, saying:

"The obvious one."

McGregor has built his name on the back of his confidence and bravado, and it's no surprise to see that he believes he is the best to ever do it at 145 lbs. While the numbers don't back his claims, the impact he had on the sport at featherweight certainly speaks for itself.