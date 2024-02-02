"Time to strike on that initiative" - Jon Anik discusses possibility of UFC introducing new weight class to enable Conor McGregor title fights

Jon Anik offered his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially fighting at 165 pounds in pursuit of another UFC title. Unfortunately, no plans have been outlined to introduce new UFC weight classes. Nevertheless, it has become a topic of interest in relation to the Irishman.

So, during a recent appearance on The Sitdown w/ Malik Wright podcast, Anik touched on the possibility of McGregor in a UFC title fight. Upon being asked by Malik Wright about the possibility of 'The Notorious' being involved in future title fights, Anik discussed a possible 165-pound championship bout. He said:

"The UFC opening up a 165-pound division, I haven't heard that internally. I think that's just rumor mill stuff, but if ever there were a time to do that and try to create a championship for Conor McGregor, granted he hasn't won a fight in four years, maybe this would be the time to strike on that initiative."

This wouldn't mark the first time that a fighter has been connected to a hypothetical 165-pound division in the UFC. One-time interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee, who has a history of missing weight at lightweight in and outside the UFC, previously urged the promotion to create a 165-pound division.

However, his request was dismissed and the UFC does not seem to be interested in a super lightweight or light welterweight division. As far as his title ambitions are concerned, McGregor did previously flirt with the idea of attempting to become a three-division champion by challenging for welterweight gold.

That, however, seems unlikely. As Anik mentioned, the Irishman has not won a fight in four years, and is currently 1-3 over his last four fights. He is not in a position to challenge for a title at lightweight, let alone welterweight.

Conor McGregor has not beaten anyone currently ranked at lightweight besides Dustin Poirier

The unfortunate truth for Conor McGregor fans is that the Irishman has not beaten anyone currently ranked in the lightweight top 15 besides Dustin Poirier. However, that bout in particular took place over 9 years ago on Sept. 27, 2014 at UFC 178. At the time, both men were still featherweights.

McGregor won the bout via first-round knockout, but went on to lose twice to Poirier in the pair's subsequent matchups several years later. His only win at lightweight in the UFC is against Eddie Alvarez, from whom he captured the belt to become a two-division champion.