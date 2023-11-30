“Timing would be experience” - Luke Lessei says his free-flowing style gives him better freedom in Muay Thai

Ahead of his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship, Luke Lessei appeared in the Fighting and Finance podcast with host Parsa Vahid and not only discussed his upcoming match in the world’s largest promotion but also other topics, including his fighting skills.

One of the topics that Lessei talked about was how he developed his counterstriking skills and explained that, through experience, a fighter can develop such timing. He said:

“Timing would be experience. Like seeing so many punches come at you, trying to counter so many punches you’re building an entire database of these little milliseconds of when to throw. Does that make sense?”

The 27-year-old American also revealed that he is more of a rhythm fighter rather than a one-hit wonder type, thus pointing out that whenever he is in rhythm, it gives him more freedom and flow during his fights.

Lessei added that not being in this flow state may cause him a fight by making him vulnerable to his opponent’s strikes. He stated:

“And then, I would say the rhythm just plays more apart of like being comfortable looking loose, you know, being able to do any move at any moment, and that’s gonna make you better with your timing because if I don’t have rhythm, I’m committing to every punch and kick that I do and I’m not able to flow back into something else. You know I might get caught.”

Fans are excited to see Luke Lessei take his talent to ONE Championship

Once ONE Championship made the announcement of his signing official, fans already looked forward to Lessei’s first match in the promotion. Excitement reached its peak when Jo Nattawut was announced as his first opponent.

Lessei will be welcomed by Nattawut in a featherweight Muay Thai contest on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17, as they will co-headline the card inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. ‘Smokin’ Jo is also looking strong in his preparation for this massive clash.

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.