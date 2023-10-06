Timofey Nastyukhin wants firestorm against Zhang Lipeng: “Ready for war!”

Timofey Nastyukhin is prepared to engage in a war against Zhang Lipeng.

On Friday, October 6, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 15. The eight-fight event features two world title fights, a must-see openweight submission grappling match, and more.

Earlier in the night, Nastykhin and Zhang will face off in a lightweight MMA bout between two dangerous fighters looking to get back on track. Ahead of their intriguing matchup, the Russian shared a fight poster on Instagram, with the caption saying:

“#ONEFightNight15. Ready for war! @raty_team @kuznya_fight_club @tigermuaythai”

Timofey Nastyukhin’s fans and friends filled his comment section to hype him up, including the following people saying:

Timofey Nastyukhin has been with ONE Championship since December 2014, earning seven wins in the promotion. During that time, he defeated several high-profile opponents, including Eduard Folayang, Amir Khan, and Eddie Alvarez.

Unfortunately for Nastyukhin, he hit a rough patch by fighting only three times since April 2021, losing all of them by KO/TKO. The Russian now looks to bounce back and prove he is a future world title contender.

As for Zhang Lipeng, he began his promotional tenure with wins against Eduard Folayang and Ruslan Emilbek Uulu. In September 2022, his momentum was stopped due to a unanimous decision loss against Saygid Izagakhmaev.

Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Zhang Lipeng is a 50-50 matchup that could quietly steal Fight of the Night honors.

With that said, they could come up short, as ONE Fight Night 15 features several world-class matchups, including Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov squaring off for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title in the main event.

ONE Fight Night 15 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.