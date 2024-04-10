"Tolya has already won" - Fans confident Anatoly Malykhin could easily dispatch Ben Tynan in potential showdown

MMA fans aren't putting much stock in Ben Tynan's premature call-out of current three-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

The surging Canadian superstar captured his second consecutive stoppage in the promotion by technical knockout over Duke 'The Duke of Canberra' Didier last Friday at ONE Fight Night 21 in Bangkok.

After delivering such an onslaught of a performance, 'Vanilla Thunder' is keen on pushing the limits even further with a world title bout against the sport's hardest pound-for-pound puncher, Anatoly 'Sladiky' Malykhin.

The fans, however, are not so easily persuaded. They've come out on Instagram to express their doubts over Tynan's ability to finish the Russian juggernaut at the heavyweight level.

'Tolya' or 'Sladkiy' as he's often referred to, is at the height of his MMA career. Malykhin has beaten the best world champions in the business, including 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder and Arjan 'Singh' Bhullar, to become the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

In addition to stringing together a perfect 14-0 record, Malykhin is one of the toughest fighters to beat. But if Ben Tynan collects any more wins, we could see him go five rounds with the Russian.

"They definitely bring something unique" - Anatoly Malykhin is happy to fight an original personality like Ben Tynan

We all know that Anatoly Malykhin has one of the most entertaining personalities on the ONE roster.

Inside the MMA cage, the Russian powerhouse is a combination of both aggression and menace, but outside of it, he's a very happy-go-lucky guy who loves to crack jokes.

Perhaps that's what draws Ben Tynan to him and to many of his growing fans - 'Vanilla Thunder' is unapologetically unique. He tears his shirt in Hulk Holgan style and is as loud and boisterous as the next WWE star.

Happy to include Tynan on his list of potential challengers, Malykhin told ONE:

"I'm happy there are guys who are not only good in the ring, but also developing their own style outside of it. They definitely bring something unique."

