"Tom Brady-level aura," "This is love" - Fans react to Jamahal Hill's comment on Alex Pereira's post-loss cage-side moment with his sons at UFC 313

Jamahal Hill's remarks about Alex Pereira following his loss at UFC 313 have caught the attention of MMA fans worldwide. While many have praised Hill for his gesture, some suggested a rematch between him and Pereira.

Pereira took on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313 this past weekend for his fourth light heavyweight title defense. Ankalaev shocked the world by capturing the 205-pound belt from Pereira following a closely contested five rounds. He was declared the winner by a unanimous decision.

ESPN MMA took to X following Pereira's loss and shared a heartwarming moment between him and his sons, prompting Hill to send a special message to his former opponent, writing:

''The example he has set for [his kids] is bigger than any title or fight he has ever won.''

Check out the post below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This is love''

Another one stated:

''F*cker has Tom Brady level aura. My brain says if he moves up to HW, Aspinall And Jon Jones may be too tough stylistically for him. But he has that thing where he wouldn’t surprise me if he becomes 3 division champ. Either way, been fun watching him.''

Other fans wrote:

''Respect for Hill tbh let them rematch so Pereira can KO him again''

''One of the major things you wanna do for your children is to provide for them but a big responsibility is it set a example of success and show that it’s achievable with the right state of mind, anyone can reach boundaries they never thought they could achieve''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Hill and Pereira met inside the octagon for the first time at UFC 300 last year, where 'Poatan' knocked out Hill with a devastating left hook in the opening round.

Alex Pereira’s coach extends his support following UFC 313 title loss

Alex Pereira's reign as the light heavyweight champion came to an end this past weekend, as Magomed Ankalaev dethroned him via unanimous decision.

Following Pereira’s loss, his long-time MMA coach Plinio Cruz, who played a key role in his success in combat sports, took to X and promised to make a strong return, writing:

"Life is a journey… We will be back stronger and ready for the rematch @AlexPereiraUFC forever my champion, Chama."

