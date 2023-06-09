Tommy Langaker believes win over Kade Ruotolo elevates his profile to ‘amongst the best’ in submission grappling

Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker believes he’s on the cusp of greatness in his grappling career, and all he has to do is to take care of business against his next opponent.

Of course, that is certainly no easy task, as Langaker is set to challenge 20-year-old BJJ phenom Kade Ruotolo for his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title next.

If Langaker is able to emerge victorious from arguably the toughest test of his career thus far, the Norwegian human pretzel maker says he will finally get the recognition he has longed for his entire career.

In an interview with South China Morning Post during ONE Fight Night 11 fight week, Langaker talked about beating Ruotolo this Friday night.

Langaker said:

“It just cements my own confidence and puts my name out there amongst the best in submission grappling. I've always been the top one but like I just need to get that final step going. And now against Kade, that's going to be the final step.”

However, beating Ruotolo is obviously easier said than done. The 20-year-old holds a perfect record in ONE Championship, winning three exciting submission grappling matches and capturing the coveted ONE gold.

Former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker takes on reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 11 as we deliver news to fans straight from the source.

Poll : 0 votes