Tommy Langaker feels war against Kade Ruotolo will be a ‘very beautiful jiu-jitsu match’ 

Over the last few months, Tommy Langaker has made it no secret that he wants the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, his wish could be granted.

Following consecutive wins under the ONE banner against highly decorated grapplers Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, Langaker now has the opportunity to prove himself as not just the best in Europe but the best in his weight class across the world.

Taking on Kade Ruotolo at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9, the Norwegian competitor has a real point to prove following his callout of the world champion.

The pair collided during the ADCC after-party last year, trying to prove to each other who deserves to be the best in their division. That verbal exchange between Langaker and the champion inadvertently set them up for this high-stakes clash inside the Thai capital.

So far, no one has been able to mount a serious offense on the titleholder’s reign, but Langaker believes that he is the man to dethrone the American phenom.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tommy Langaker previewed the match-up, stating that he expects it to be a real treat for jiu-jitsu fans all around the world:

“I think it’s going to be a very beautiful jiu-jitsu match.”

Ruotolo, who will be making his second title defense, has faced off against various styles inside the circle. However, Langaker could possibly be his toughest test yet.

With his gold and reputation on the line, the Atos representative hopes to show why he deserves his spot atop the stacked lightweight submission grappling division.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and for free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes