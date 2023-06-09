Tommy Langaker more than happy to carry underdog label into ONE Fight Night 11 clash

Norwegian grappling wizard Tommy Langaker isn’t too bothered about whether he enters his heated showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 as the favorite or otherwise.

The BJJ black belt will contest for Kade Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9.

Combined, the Haugesund native and the American phenom have put up a 5-0 run under ONE’s submission grappling ruleset. However, due to the latter’s more impressive perfect streak, Langaker understands just why he enters his battle as the underdog in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an exclusive interview with SCMP MMA, Tommy Langaker had this to say:

“I don't really mind. It's quite obvious that I'm going to be the underdog. He's been killing it right now. He won the ADCC, he is the champion in ONE. So he deserves the number one spot but I'm here to show that I'm better. And I have a ton of experience coming into it and it's going to be a show.”

Watch the full interview here:

Their single-round battle will serve as the co-main event of the promotion’s sixth event on Amazon Prime Video this year, which, as usual, will be live and free to North American fans with an active subscription this Friday, June 9.

Both men bring tonnes of experience into this contest, so it’ll be interesting to see who gains the advantage or a highlight-reel finish before the final bell rings.

In the headliner battle of ONE Fight 11, Regian Eersel and Dmitry Menshikov go toe-to-toe for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title.

