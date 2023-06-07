Tommy Langaker looks back at a time when he competed in the IBJJF

Tommy Langaker reveals he’s not done competing in the Gi.

Over the past year, Langaker has found success in the ONE Championship lightweight submission grappling division. After winning two matches in ONE, the Norwegian has earned a world title shot against the young phenom, Kade Ruotolo.

Regardless of what happens at ONE Fight Night 11, Langaker plans to compete in the Gi again. He posted a picture of himself at an IBJJF competition on Instagram with the caption saying:

“After spending this season spectating the majors, it has become clear to me that i can not put the Gi away. I felt the energy these couple of days here at the Pyramid and it is something unique… seeing all the best perform with such amazing skill wants me to just jump in there.”

Tommy Langaker made his ONE Championship debut in August 2022, defeating Renato Canuto by unanimous decision. Six months later, Langaker returned to ONE and earned a world title shot by submitting Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo holds a ONE Championship record of 3-0, including a $50,000 performance bonus in the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title match against Kurzhev. The 20-year-old rising superstar last competed in December 2022, defeating Matheus Gabriel via unanimous decision to retain the belt.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker is the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

