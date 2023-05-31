Tommy Langaker plans to test Kade Ruotolo’s reactions at ONE Fight Night 11

Tommy Langaker plans to vary his attack based on the reactions of his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent, Kade Ruotolo.

After scoring back-to-back wins inside the circle, Langaker, a 121-win veteran, will attempt to capture his first ONE world title as he squares off the reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo. Days away from the biggest scrap of his illustrious BJJ career, Langaker shared his strategy with ONE Championship going into the contest, saying:

“I’ll see how he reacts, and then I go from there. If he gives me his leg, I’ll take his leg. If he gives me his back, I’ll take the back.”

Tommy Langaker has looked nothing short of impressive in his first two appearances inside the circle, besting two-time BJJ world champion Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champ Uali Kurzhev. But with all due respect, Kade Ruotolo is a completely different monster when compared to the men Langaker has faced thus far.

The 20-year-old submission grappling sensation had an undeniably impressive 2022, becoming the youngest ADCC world champion a month before capturing the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship. Ruotolo went on to defend the title before the end of the year, earning a unanimous decision victory over Matheus Gabriel at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Next, Rutolo will make his first appearance of 2023 as he goes for his second-straight ONE world title defense on June 9 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

Poll : 0 votes