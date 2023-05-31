Tommy Langaker prepared to dive into deep waters against Kade Ruotolo

At ONE Fight Night 11, Tommy Langaker is stepping inside the circle for the biggest contest of his career with a huge point to prove.

After establishing himself as one of the best submission grapplers in Europe, Norway’s Langaker is now looking to prove that he is the best in the lightweight division.

He has now got his wish after calling out the division’s current world champion at the ADCC finals last year. On June 9, he will challenge Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight submission grappling world championship.

Langaker, of course, isn’t showing up to the event to make up the numbers.

With his mind set on securing a submission and walking away from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as the new world champion, Langaker is pumped to tackle a proper litmus test in the form of the 20-year-old phenom.

Both men have proved with their performances under the ONE Championship banner that they are the kind of competitors that hate to play defense and kill time until the final bell.

Tommy Langaker knows that Ruotolo will be hunting for submissions from the opening bell, and that’s exactly what he is bringing to the burning pit as well.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Langaker spoke about his gameplan for the contest and his approach to chaining together submission threats:

“If he gives me his leg, I’ll take his leg. If he gives me his back, I’ll take the back.”

ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9, will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

