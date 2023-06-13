Tommy Langaker reflects on his loss to Kade Ruotolo

Norwegian submission grappler Tommy Langaker has reflected on his recent loss to Kade Ruotolo after ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

Langaker entered the ring last Friday with the hopes of creating one of the biggest upsets in ONE grappling history. Unfortunately, he failed to claim the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, losing by a razor-close decision after 10 minutes of dramatic action at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This week, he took to his Instagram to reflect upon his recent loss with the following downhearted message:

“The day has gone and my body is tired, we did what we could. Time to go home and reflect and focus onwards. Felt it was a good and close match with attacks and good defense. Thanks @onechampionship for setting this up and thanks Kade for accepting this challange.”

Tommy Langaker did very well in his first world title outing. He often put Ruotolo in danger with multiple submission attacks, shocking his rival with his offense as well as his counters. They were both neck-and-neck throughout the match, but Ruotolo eked out the win for his fast adjustments and swift transitions.

Both men have nothing to feel bad about as they put in one heck of a fantastic and technical performance. Ruotolo hasn’t seen adversity this far into the game since joining ONE Championship, so fans and future rivals have Langaker to thank for putting the champion to work.

However, the future's still bright for the young superstar. After all, Ruotolo wasn’t able to submit him. Langaker will definitely find his footing again and climb his way back into another world picture soon.

