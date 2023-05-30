Tommy Langaker says ONE Championship is playing a major role in submission grappling: “It’s changing the scene”

Tommy Langaker is fired up to prove that he’s one of the best grappling athletes in the world today, and knows he has the right platform to do just that – the ONE Championship Circle.

The Norwegian athlete, who challenges for Kade Ruotolo’s ONE lightweight submission grappling world title next, believes the Singapore-based organization has been making all the right moves when it comes to submission grappling.

Langaker says that he is excited to be part of the organization's mission to take the sport to a whole new level.

After toying with the idea in 2017 and 2018, ONE Championship made the discipline a permanent fixture to their spectacles last year, starting with its landmark 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X.

Since then, two submission grappling world titles have been introduced on the global stage, with Mikey Musumeci and Kade holding the flyweight and lightweight gold respectively.

With an ever-growing roster featuring the likes of Tye Ruotolo, Uali Kurzhev, Danielle Kelly, Tammi Musumeci, Shinya Aoki, Garry Tonon, Matheus Gabriel, the martial arts organization will start adding more world titles in each division as they have done in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

Speaking on how ONE’s impact in the submission grappling realm, Tommy Langaker said:

“It’s changing the scene of what a professional jiu-jitsu athlete is.”

Tommy Langaker himself hopes to become a ONE world champion, and he can achieve that ambition if he manages to navigate past Kade’s relentless submission-hunting game inside the ring in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

