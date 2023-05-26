Tommy Langaker wraps up Texas camp, will fly to California next

Tommy Langaker is entering the next stage in his training camp by moving to California.

On June 9, Langaker has a massive opportunity to dethrone Kate Ruotolo and become the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, the Norwegian grappler has been training in Texas at B-Team Jiu Jitsu.

He recently announced on Instagram that he’s moving to The Violent Gentlemen Jiu-Jitsu Club in Texas for the last few weeks of his training camp:

“Our Texas experience has come to a end and the trip goes onwards to California. I must say ive had a blast, sunny days filled with high quality jiujitsu, nice people and minimal sightseeing😂 all in all everything i need to stay focused for my match.”

Langaker’s statement continued by saying:

“Thanks for the rounds everyone at @bteamjj i have been beaten up and learned a lot! The camp continues at @vgjjclub where i will continue training nogi and @modigmartialarts will go into Gi mode and take her gold at the ibjjf worlds. @wulfingacademy”

Tommy Langaker enters the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event with a 2-0 promotional record. After defeating Renato Canuto in his debut, the 29-year-old made a statement by submitting Uali Kurzhev this past February. Langaker must be locked in, as Kade Ruotolo is easily his toughest opponent yet.

Ruotolo has been unbeatable since signing with ONE Championship. The 20-year-old holds a 3-0 record with wins against Shinya Aoki, Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel. He was also awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for his inaugural world title win against Kurzhev.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker is set to go down at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

