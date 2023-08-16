Tony Ferguson's shredded mirror selfie triggers a battalion of wholesome 'El Cucuy' references - "Please god let us see TRTony become LW champ"

Tony Ferguson never got the opportunity to fight for the undisputed UFC lightweight title. In spite of never becoming a champion, Tony Ferguson has a large and loyal fan following and his recent social media post proved just that.

Ferguson is coming off a sixth-straight loss against Bobby Green on July 30. Ironically, he is the first fighter in UFC lightweight history to achieve a double-digit winning streak. However, the series of unsuccessful showings in recent outings is representative of his sudden and dramatic decline.

He recently posted a mirror selfie with his son Armond. Ferguson showed off his ripped physique in the photo. See the post below, courtesy of Ferguson’s personal Instagram account:

Comments on Tony Ferguson’s post reiterated the fact that his fans love him to the core and want nothing but the best for ‘El Cucuy’. Here are some comments that caught our eye:

Tony Ferguson claims foul play in his UFC 291 loss

The sport of MMA has been unforgiving for Tony Ferguson since losing to Justin Gaethje in lopsided fashion at UFC 249. He has shown sparks of brilliance in his recent fights but it has not been enough for him to get a ‘W’ on his record. ‘El Cucuy’ started out strong in his most recent fight against Bobby Green.

However, he suffered an unfortunate eye poke in the first round and lost the fight via technical submission in the third round. The 38-year-old accused Bobby Green of intentionally poking him in the eye to change the course of fight in a lengthy social media post:

“Bobby knew the direction of the fight & I believe he knew what he was doing when he🫵poked my👁️eye. He has a big History of moves like this 🎓 It significantly impaired my vision, making it difficult to see clearly out of my eye. Despite this eye poke I never considered stopping the fight 👎 Although the👨‍⚕️doc wanted too…”

While Green has been accused of pulling such tactics on his opponents, there is no evidence that suggests intentional fouls on his behalf. Additionally, Ferguson's losing skid has been attributed to the natural decline, and calls for his retirement are getting louder.