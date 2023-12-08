“Too easy” - Joseph Lasiri’s defense looking on point in preparation for world title unification match against Prajanchai

Fans are ready to see Joseph Lasiri’s upcoming world title unification fight.

In May 2022, Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai went to war at ONE 157, with the former defending his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title by third-round knockout. Over a year and a half later, Prajanchai captured interim gold while Lasiri sat out with an injury.

On December 22, Lasiri looks to become the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion against Prajanchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46. With two weeks left before showtime, ‘The Hurricane’ shared a video on Instagram of himself training and added the following caption:

“🇹🇭 I’m coming @onechampionship”

The Instagram comment section featured several fans supporting Lasiri:

“Too easy 🔥”

“To thailand to take the crown 👑”

“Champ🔥”

“Lesssgoooooo! Give it your all! 🔥”

“Forza hurricane 🔥🔥🔥”

“THE HURRICANE 🔥🔥🔥”

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

How has Joseph Lasiri fared in ONE Championship’s volatile landscape?

Joseph Lasiri made his ONE Championship debut in January 2018. Despite being a top-tier striker, Lasiri lost four of his first five fights, with his lone win being a kickboxing unanimous decision against Hiroki Akimoto.

Since then, Lasiri has prioritized Muay Thai and turned around his ONE tenure. He started with three consecutive wins, including two inside the distance, to become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

‘The Hurricane’ last fought in November 2022, losing against Rodtang when he attempted to move up to flyweight and become a two-sport champion.