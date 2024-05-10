"Took some time off his life" - Fans react to "scary" Terrence Williams KO in lopsided match that left opponent stiff on the canvas

Terrence Williams recently made headlines after securing a thunderous knockout victory over Jonathan Ariel Sosa in Florida. Williams put his opponent's lights out in a fashion that sent fans into a frenzy on social media, with many calling it a potential 'Knockout of the Year' winner.

Williams faced Sosa in a six-round welterweight contest at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plants City, Florida. The American ended the fight before the two-minute mark with two hard left hands on his opponent's chin. While the first punch stunned Sosa, the second one sent the Argentinian crashing to the canvas with his hands stiff in the air.

This prompted the referee to stop the contest and call for medical assistance. Sosa was seen receiving oxygen in the ring. He was eventually helped to his feet and walked out with assistance.

MMA-based X handle @oocmma uploaded a clip of the knockout and wrote in the caption:

"WOW, tonight we just got a scary knockout of the year contender."

Watch the Terrence Williams KO clip below:

After @oocmma uploaded the clip on X, many combat sports fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their reaction. One fan shared their thoughts on Sosa's post-KO stiffness and wrote:

"It was the back of his head hitting the canvas that caused the posting. The combo of getting knocked out and then smashing the back of your head into the canvas is so bad."

Another fan speculated:

"Took some time off his life."

One boxing fan referenced Ben Askren's knockout losses and wrote:

"Got Ben Askren'ed, lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

It's worth noting that Sosa had a professional record of 7-17 with two draws. Out of his 17 losses, the 33-year-old Argentinian had been knocked out six times.

How many knockouts does Terrence Williams have? Taking a look at the American's boxing record

Terrence Williams made a splash in the boxing world thanks to his incredible knockout victory over Jonathan Ariel Sosa earlier this week. The 23-year-old Floridian extended his win streak to six and has five knockout victories under his belt.

Prior to Sosa, Williams faced Lyle McFarlane in March, and the two went the distance. Williams ultimately won the bout via unanimous decision, with all three judges giving him a 40-34 score across the board. Before the McFarlane fight, Williams had beaten all his opponents via knockout.