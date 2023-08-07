"Top is defying physics" - Rachael Ostovich stops hearts dolled up in a ravishing red outfit and Louis Vuitton purse 

Former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich recently took to Instagram to share a flattering picture in a red dress, prompting many reactions. She captioned the post by saying:

"Hello strangerssss"

Rachael Ostovich's last fight in the UFC was back in 2020 against Gina Mazany. She was released from the promotion following her TKO loss on the night. A few months later, she joined BKFC.

Rachael Ostovich made her BKFC debut against Paige VanZant at BKFC 19 in a fight she lost by unanimous decision. Interestingly, it was her last combat sports appearance as well. Since then, no word has been on when fans can expect to see Ostovich fighting again.

While there were reported rumors that Ostovich was looking to head back into combat sports, no fight has been confirmed to date. However, it is worth noting that she is signed to a multi-fight deal under BKFC. If the Hawaiian is to fight again, it will most likely be under the BKFC banner.

Despite being out of action for a while, the MMA celebrity seems to be doing fine after recently joining the exclusive content-sharing platform, OnlyF*ns. This decision was made in response to many requests from her fans worldwide.

Rachael Ostovich escaped her abusive husband by jumping from a balcony

The former UFC star has been involved in several significant incidents that have captured public attention. Among them was an incident in 2018 involving a confrontation with her then-husband.

Arnold Berdon, Ostovich's ex-spouse, is also a former MMA fighter. The event occurred after an evening out with their family turned sour, and Berdon punched her repeatedly. According to court documents, she stated:

"After a night out with family, he [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped through my sister's balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times and had a cracked orbital."

Arnold Berdon was sentenced to four years probation and charged with domestic abuse after the 2018 incident. During the court procedures, it was revealed that the former MMA fighter was under the influence of drugs at the time.