Top UFC light heavyweight poses a question on solar panel to Elon Musk and Tesla 

Elon Musk is an entrepreneur and a giant in the technology industry, first and foremost. Somehow, he has joined several non-combat sports-related figures in becoming a fixture in MMA, becoming a common talking point. Recently, he caught the attention of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker.

The Brazilian power-puncher is set to take on one-time light heavyweight title challenger Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294 in two weeks. He hopes to extend his win streak to four consecutive victories and potentially earn a title shot against the winner of the Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka title fight later this year.

While he's undoubtedly hard at work preparing for his upcoming bout, he has also had the time to pose a question on X/Twitter. Like Beneil Dariush, Johnny Walker appears to have an interest in Teslas, as he questioned why there are no solar panels on the hood of Tesla cars, specifically asking Elon Musk for an answer:

"Why @Tesla @elonmusk didn’t put a little solar panel on the on the hood of the car or any where around so it recharge while we drive it day time on the sun?"

Unfortunately, he is unlikely to get an answer from Elon Musk himself. Regardless, Johnny Walker has bigger concerns, as come October 21st, he will take part in what is arguably the biggest fight of his career, as it is the closest he has ever come to a potential title fight.

While the UFC has not labeled the fight a title eliminator, Walker's opponent, Ankalaev, is currently the No.2-ranked light heavyweight on the roster. Meanwhile, Walker himself is No.7-ranked. A win would surely catapult him into the top five, at least, and if he is fortunate, the top three.

Why didn't Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg?

Not long ago, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg expressed a desire to face each other in a fight, with the SpaceX CEO specifically mentioning MMA. This drew the attention of the entire combat sports world, with even UFC CEO Dana White abandoning his prior dismissal of gimmick fights in hopes of promoting the fight.

While Zuckerberg is a more classically trained martial artist, having taken part in several Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments and even winning and training with the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, he was at a distinct size disadvantage.

Despite the hype generated by the bout suggestion, it never took place as Zuckerberg, and everyone soon realized that Musk was never serious about fighting him.